National Bank Financial Weighs in on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AQN. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

TSE AQN opened at C$8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$12.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.91.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

Insider Transactions at Algonquin Power & Utilities

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Director Amee Chande bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,747.50. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Stories

