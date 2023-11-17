Neil A. P. Carson Buys 16,000 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Neil A. P. Carson acquired 16,000 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,021 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £323,360 ($397,101.81).
Oxford Instruments Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,030 ($24.93) on Friday. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,634 ($20.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($35.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,030.00, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,011.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,364.81.
Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
