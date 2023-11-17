Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

NEO stock opened at C$6.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$288.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.40. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Insider Activity at Neo Performance Materials

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh purchased 10,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.91 per share, with a total value of C$74,807.25. In other news, Director Rahim Suleman bought 15,000 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.89 per share, with a total value of C$103,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh bought 10,825 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.91 per share, with a total value of C$74,807.25. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

