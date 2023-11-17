NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 82.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 108,487 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,809,000 after buying an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 198.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,117,000 after buying an additional 2,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,399,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $76.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

