Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,984.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,832.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,083 shares of company stock worth $3,400,811. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $108.77 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.57.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.