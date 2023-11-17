Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 11,775.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,861,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837,553 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NU were worth $22,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NU by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in NU during the second quarter worth about $2,821,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in NU by 34.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 910,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 231,141 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NU by 57.1% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.31. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

