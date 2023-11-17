Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$72.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NTR opened at C$78.74 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$70.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$82.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 48.43%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

