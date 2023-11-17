Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.81, but opened at $57.58. Nuvalent shares last traded at $57.99, with a volume of 14,391 shares.

The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUVL shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. SVB Securities started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $4,649,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares in the company, valued at $93,946,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $4,649,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852,998 shares in the company, valued at $93,946,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $157,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,695 shares of company stock worth $5,611,820 over the last 90 days. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,690,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70,864 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,884,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,256,000 after buying an additional 95,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nuvalent by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after purchasing an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,008,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 333,333 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Articles

