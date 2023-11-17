nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 850.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

