NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lifted by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $494.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.83.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

