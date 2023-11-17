OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III purchased 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

OCFC opened at $14.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 20.67%. Analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

