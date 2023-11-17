Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives $3.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLPX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

OLPX opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 8.68. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

