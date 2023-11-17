ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Up 6.6% Following Earnings Beat

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.34. 1,655,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,266,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 847.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ON by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 93.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 982.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ON by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 193.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.23.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

