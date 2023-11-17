ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $99.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $111.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $89.53.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

