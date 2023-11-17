Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.
In other news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 151,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total value of C$982,303.01. 35.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
