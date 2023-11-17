Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,755 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Ovintiv Stock Down 3.4 %

OVV stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

