Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Price Target Cut to GBX 300

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 350 ($4.30) to GBX 300 ($3.68) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.36) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 529 ($6.50) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 392.80 ($4.82).
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
