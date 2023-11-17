Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,748 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.75. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $159.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

