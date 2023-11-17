Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,466 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Palantir Technologies worth $41,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after acquiring an additional 306,660,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $104,903,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,395,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,653,000 after buying an additional 5,755,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 641,409 shares of company stock valued at $9,738,595 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

