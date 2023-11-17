Park Lawn Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Lawn in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.13.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$16.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.98. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$15.85 and a one year high of C$29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$550.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 60.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Lawn

In other Park Lawn news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.