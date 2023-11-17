Paul Venter Sells 500,000 Shares of MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST) Stock

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) insider Paul Venter sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,140.24).
MAST Energy Developments Price Performance
MAST stock opened at GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.40. MAST Energy Developments PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.47 ($0.04). The firm has a market cap of £3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.80 and a beta of -0.24.
About MAST Energy Developments
