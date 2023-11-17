Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,028,280,000 after purchasing an additional 322,662 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.83.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $494.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $443.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

