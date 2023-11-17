Peter Todd Purchases 94,900 Shares of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) Stock

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report) insider Peter Todd purchased 94,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £16,133 ($19,812.11).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GR1T opened at GBX 16 ($0.20) on Friday. Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 12.45 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 33.80 ($0.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £76.75 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.79.

About Grit Real Estate Income Group

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

