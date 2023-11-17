Pharos Energy’s (PHAR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON PHAR opened at GBX 22.40 ($0.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.59. Pharos Energy has a one year low of GBX 20.43 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 28.29 ($0.35). The firm has a market cap of £95.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Pharos Energy

In related news, insider Jann M. Brown bought 29,896 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £6,577.12 ($8,077.02). In related news, insider Jann M. Brown bought 29,896 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £6,577.12 ($8,077.02). Also, insider Jann M. Brown bought 27,903 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,417.69 ($7,881.24). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 62,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,829. 45.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

