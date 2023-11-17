Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,567 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 318.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $84.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Get Our Latest Report on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.