Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 472.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $149,748,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 246.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,908,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,892 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 22.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $31.26 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $32.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,435 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $311,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,735,404.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $1,230,870.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,767,400.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,759 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company's stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

