Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pivotree in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVT. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Pivotree Stock Up 12.8 %

CVE PVT opened at C$1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Pivotree has a 1-year low of C$1.43 and a 1-year high of C$3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.37. The company has a market cap of C$46.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.71.

About Pivotree

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

