Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) versus HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Critical Analysis

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) and HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precigen and HUTCHMED’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precigen $6.76 million 42.35 $28.32 million N/A N/A HUTCHMED $426.41 million 7.18 -$360.83 million N/A N/A

Precigen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUTCHMED.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precigen -1,257.75% -54.48% -39.74% HUTCHMED N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Precigen and HUTCHMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Precigen has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUTCHMED has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Precigen and HUTCHMED, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precigen 0 1 3 0 2.75 HUTCHMED 0 1 2 0 2.67

Precigen presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 769.57%. HUTCHMED has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.67%. Given Precigen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Precigen is more favorable than HUTCHMED.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Precigen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of HUTCHMED shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Precigen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of HUTCHMED shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Precigen beats HUTCHMED on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precigen



Precigen, Inc. discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and Lactococcus lactis, a food-grade bacterium. Additionally, it provides RheoSwitch Therapeutic System, an inducible gene switch system that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression; kill switches to selectively eliminate cell therapies in vivo; tissue-specific promoters; UltraCAR-T platform for the treatment of cancer; AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, a library of proprietary adenovectors for the gene delivery; and ActoBiotics platform, genetically modified bacteria that deliver proteins and peptides at mucosal sites. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; and Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About HUTCHMED



HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors. It also develops Surufatinib, an inhibitor for neuroendocrine tumors (NET), pancreatic NET, non-pancreatic NET, biliary tract cancer, sarcoma, neuroendocrine neoplasm, esophageal cancer, small cell lung cancer, GC, thyroid cancer, EMC, NSCLC, and solid tumors; HMPL-523, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for hematological cancers and certain chronic immune diseases; and HMPL-689 for isoform PI3Kd (phosphoinositide 3'-kinase delta). In addition, it develops Tazemetostat, an inhibitor of EZH2 for the treatment of certain epithelioid sarcoma and follicular lymphoma patients; HMPL-306, an inhibitor for hematological malignancies, gliomas, and solid tumors; HMPL-760, an Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor; HMPL-453, an inhibitor for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma; HMPL-295 for solid tumors; HMPL-653 for metastatic solid tumors and tenosynovial giant cell tumors; HMPL-A83, an investigational IgG4-type humanized anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody; and Epitinib (HMPL-813) and Theliatinib (HMPL-309) inhibitors. It has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca AB (publ), Lilly (Shanghai) Management Company Limited, BeiGene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Innovent Biologics Co., Inc., Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd., Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., and Epizyme, Inc. The company was formerly known as Hutchison China MediTech Limited and changed its name to HUTCHMED (China) Limited in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

