Primech Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PMEC) Quiet Period Will End on November 20th

Primech’s (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 20th. Primech had issued 3,050,000 shares in its IPO on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $12,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Primech’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Primech Stock Performance

Shares of PMEC opened at $3.70 on Friday. Primech has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.18.

About Primech

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include general cleaning and maintenance of public and private facilities, such as airports, conservancy areas, public areas, refuse disposal areas, and parks and carparks of public housing units; common areas of hotels, educational institutions, public roads, residential spaces, commercial buildings, office facilities, industrial areas, retail stores, and healthcare facilities; housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services.

