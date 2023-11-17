Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,026 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 164.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of HE stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

