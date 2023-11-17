Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Masco worth $15,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Masco by 22.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,865,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after buying an additional 338,383 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 292.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 68,867 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Masco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Masco by 77.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 616,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after buying an additional 268,391 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.2 %

MAS opened at $59.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $63.85.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MAS. Loop Capital cut their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

