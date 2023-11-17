Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $15,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period.
Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance
Shares of FYBR stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $2,839,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,912,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,621,102.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 774,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,485. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Communications Parent
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.
