Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,352 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of ON worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ON by 46.7% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ON by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 162,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ON by 18.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. ON’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONON. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.02.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

