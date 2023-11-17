Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCLT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,795.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,099,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 532,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,097,000 after purchasing an additional 888,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 661,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 682,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,953,000 after buying an additional 380,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT opened at $73.17 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

