Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.60 Million Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,279 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of United Bankshares worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in United Bankshares by 13,671.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,220,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,540,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

UBSI stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.02.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

