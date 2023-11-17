Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.70 Million Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Equitrans Midstream worth $15,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.97 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

