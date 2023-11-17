Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.71 Million Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of PNM Resources worth $15,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in PNM Resources by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 258,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PNM Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at about $47,315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at about $7,777,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM opened at $43.55 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

