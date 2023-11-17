Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $251.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.45 and a 200-day moving average of $253.53.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

