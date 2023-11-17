Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.52 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,905 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of KB Home worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBH. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. KB Home has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.