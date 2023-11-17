Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.68 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Wintrust Financial worth $16,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

