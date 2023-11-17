Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.79 Million Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of QuidelOrtho worth $16,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $44,749,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,434,000 after buying an additional 353,562 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at $34,321,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,944,000 after buying an additional 292,189 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $65.57 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.11 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.64.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

