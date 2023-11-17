Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $16,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LXP. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,567,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LXP opened at $8.30 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.