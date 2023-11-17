Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,059 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,059 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Avista worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Avista by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avista by 156.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Avista in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the first quarter worth about $1,463,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Price Performance

AVA opened at $34.99 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVA

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,393.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.