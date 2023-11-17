Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,634 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,634 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Stericycle worth $16,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,820,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,539,000 after buying an additional 75,520 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 36,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -894.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $56.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stericycle

Stericycle Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.