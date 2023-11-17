Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,175 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Textron worth $15,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Stock Down 1.0 %

TXT opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.09. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.