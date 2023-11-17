Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,477 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of AES worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 4.1% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 22.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AES by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in AES by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

AES Stock Down 0.6 %

AES stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,290.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,290.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

