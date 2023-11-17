Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,885 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Westlake worth $15,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Westlake by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Westlake

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.28. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $98.05 and a 1-year high of $138.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.