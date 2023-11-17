Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 79,774 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,774 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $16,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PK stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PK. HSBC began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

