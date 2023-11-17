Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,818 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,467 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Ormat Technologies worth $16,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 26,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,973,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 26,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,973,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,032 shares of company stock worth $4,762,366. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

ORA stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $94.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

