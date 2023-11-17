Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 714,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $16,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,884 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 75.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 155,019 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 31.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

